Liam Neeson open to returning as Qui-Gon Jinn in Obi-Wan Kenobi movie (exclusive)





Liam Neeson famously played Qui-Gon Jinn in the Star Wars prequels, though his character only lasted until the end of episode 1, The Phantom Menace.

But now Disney has announced plans to make an Obi-Wan Kenobi solo movie, which means Neeson’s Jedi could make a comeback to the franchise after all.

Yahoo Movies UK asked the actor – who can next be seen in The Commuter – whether he had discussed the possibility of reprising his role as Qui-Gon Jinn in one of the new films.

“This is the first time I’m hearing of this,” the Irish actor explain. “No one’s been in touch with me. I know in the Star Wars world anything is possible.

View photos Liam Neeson played Qui-Gon Jinn in ‘Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace’ (Disney) More

“In the first one, The Phantom Menace, I died but we know, you know, Jedis come back and stuff but no one’s been in touch. We’ll see.”

The actor is right that there could be potential for a comeback; he was actually meant to be in the 2005 film Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith but the scene where he speaks to Yoda from beyond the grave was cut.

Jinn does get mentioned by Yoda though: “An old friend has learned the path to immortality,” he tells Obi-Wan. “One who has returned from the netherworld of the Force… Your old master.”

View photos

However, the scene of Yoda and Jinn communing does take place in the novel version of the movie so it wouldn’t be too much of a push for Neeson to pop up as a Force ghost in the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie.

It’s believed that Billy Elliot director Stephen Daldry is attached to direct the anthology film, and Disney has reportedly booked Pinewood Studios in January 2019 to begin shooting.

It would certainly be fun for Star Wars fans to see Jinn back in the franchise, especially if Ewan McGregor gets to reprise his prequel role as Obi-Wan.

Several Star Wars alumni have appeared in the latest episodes so to see Jinn and Kenobi share the screen again would be rather nostalgic, even though their film series isn’t as beloved as the original.

The Commuter is out this Friday

READ MORE

Every live-action Disney movie coming to cinemas

Saudi Arabia lifts cinema ban, screens terrible film