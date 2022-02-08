Liam Neeson Confesses He 'Fell in Love' with a Woman Who Was 'Taken' While Shooting Latest Movie

Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson wasn't planning to find love on the set of his latest film Blacklight.

The actor, 69, revealed he'd fallen in love while promoting his film on the Australian morning show Sunrise.

"I loved Melbourne, I loved our Australian crew," Neeson said. "Every department was superb but they were their own people, do you know what I mean?"

He continued, "I made a couple of pals and fell in love once while I was there, but she was taken."

While Neeson did not expand on that, he added, "I look forward to going back, I really do."

Neeson has led a private personal life in the public eye. The actor was married to actress Natasha Richardson from 1994 to 2009 when she died after suffering a severe head injury in a skiing accident in Canada.

The couple share two sons, Micheál, 26, and Daniel, 25.

Neeson previously dated Helen Mirren in the 1980s after the two met on the set of the film Excalibur.

In 2018, the pair reunited on The Graham Norton Show where they opened up about their past romance.

"We didn't date, we lived together for four years – we were a serious item for a while," said Mirren. "Lucky me!"

Neeson admitted during the interview that it was love at first sight when it came to meeting Mirren, now 76.

"I remember being on the set and standing with Ciarán Hinds as Helen walked towards us dressed in her full Morgana Le Fey costume and we both went, 'Oh f—," he said. "I was smitten. I think Ciarán was too but I was very smitten!"

Mirren replied, "I never knew that. You've never told me that before – it's amazing."

The actor also joked about how he knew Mirren had a crush on him while filming.

"Before I met her and we worked together, I had read somewhere that if she fancied a guy she would imitate his walk behind his back and I turned around one day and she was doing that to me," he said.