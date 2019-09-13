Liam Hemsworth Is All Smiles While Vacationing With Family After Miley Cyrus Split

Liam Hemsworth is spending time with his loved ones amid his high-profile heartbreak.

The Isn't It Romantic star recently took a family vacation to Australia with his brothers, Luke and Chris Hemsworth, as well as Chris' wife, Elsa Pataky, and other family members.

Elsa shared some idyllic snapshots from their big getaway, showing Chris and Liam hanging out together on a dock near a boat and posing in front of some rolling Australian hills. The 29-year-old newly single leading man appeared to be having a wonderful time with his travel buddies.

"Fun trip with the best company!" Elsa captioned a slideshow of snapshots.

The Australian vacation comes just three weeks after Liam officially filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus, citing irreconcilable differences on Aug. 21. The pair officially announced their split -- after seven months of marriage -- on Aug.10.

According to court documents, Hemsworth is asking to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to either party and says that all "separate property" is confirmed in their premarital agreement.

Meanwhile, Miley has sparked a rumored romance with The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter, who recently split with Brody Jenner. The singer and the reality star were first spotted packing on the PDA while on vacation together in Italy shortly after news of Miley and Liam's split.

However, Miley and Kaitlynn seem to still be going strong, as the couple was photographed together hanging out at New York Fashion Week on Tuesday.

Check out the video below for more on Liam and Miley's divorce drama.

RELATED CONTENT:

Liam Hemsworth Can't Remember His Own Girlfriend in 'Killerman' Clip (Exclusive)

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Pack on PDA at MTV VMAs

Miley Cyrus Gets New Snake Tattoo Following Split From Liam Hemsworth

Related Articles:



