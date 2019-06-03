Liam Hemsworth Declares Himself 'Husband Goals' After Snapping Photo of Wife Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has her fair share of fans, but husband Liam Hemsworth might just be her biggest one.

On Saturday, Hemsworth, 29, shared an Instagram photo of his wife, praising her in the caption.

“Girls got talent,” the Isn’t it Romantic star wrote on the photo featuring Cyrus, 26, with large sunglasses on.

“She might just make it…WOW to the awesome dude (me) for taking such an incredible photo. #husbandgoals ;),” he added.

On Friday, Cyrus released her latest EP, “She is Coming”, featuring six singles from her upcoming seventh studio album, “She is Miley Cyrus.”

Among her new hit songs are “Cattitude,” which features RuPaul, and “Mother’s Daughter,” which focuses on the singer’s relationship with her mother, Trish Cyrus.

After meeting nearly a decade ago on the set of The Last Song, the famous couple finally tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at their home in Franklin, Tennessee, in December 2018.

The pair experienced many ups and down before making it down the aisle. They broke off their engagement for a time and endured losing their Malibu home to the California wildfires – an event that sources say sped up their wedding, despite the fact that they were confident in the status of their relationship.

Since then, the couple has openly supported each other in their respective careers. In February, Cyrus took her husband’s place for the red carpet premiere of his film Isn’t it Romantic while he was recovering from kidney stones.

Last month, the pair made their MET Gala couple debut at the annual fashion event in New York City. Cyrus glowed in a Yves Saint Laurent striped, mini dress that she paired with sheer, black, patterned tights. Hemsworth looked dapper in a head-to-toe sleek, black suit that perfectly matched his wife’s outfit.

Despite having difficulties prior to getting married, a source revealed to PEOPLE that the A-list couple knew they were meant to end up together.

“Miley and Liam’s relationship has evolved so beautifully over the past few years. She adores his sense of loyalty, adventure and independence,” the source said. “Now her best friend is also her husband. Miley is so happy.”

In addition to new music, Cyrus has another upcoming endeavor to make her husband proud as she makes her way back to television, starring in an episode of Netflix’s sci-fi anthology, Black Mirror, available to stream on June 5.