Liam Gallagher and the Stone Roses’ John Squire Team Up for Single ‘Just Another Rainbow’

Liam Gallagher and the Stone Roses guitarist John Squire have unveiled a joint single, “Just Another Rainbow.” The song marks the Manchester musicians’ first collaboration, with more new music to come in 2024.

“Just Another Rainbow” was produced by Greg Kurstin during a three-week recording session in Los Angeles. Kurstin who also played bass on the song, which features Joey Waronker on drums. A press release notes, “There will be much more new music to come — and there could well be shows, too.”

“I think John’s a top songwriter,” Gallagher said in a statement. “Everyone always bangs on about him as a guitarist, but he’s a top songwriter too, man, no two ways about it as far as I’m concerned. There’s not enough of his music out there, whether it’s with the Roses or himself. It’s good to see him back writing songs and fucking good ones. The melodies are mega and then the guitars are a given. But I think even when you take all the fucking guitars off, you can play the songs all on acoustic and they’ll all still blow your mind.”

“To me the most obvious take on ‘Just Another Rainbow’ is that it’s about disappointment, and the sentiment is that you never get what you really want,” Squire added. “But I don’t like to explain songs, I think that’s the privilege of the listener, it’s whatever you want it to be. To me, it’s also one of the most uplifting tracks we’ve made together, which is weird.”

Gallagher teased a forthcoming music video for the single on social media earlier this week.

Although Gallagher and Squire had never previously worked together, they first met when in 1989 when a 16-year-old Gallagher attended a Stone Roses show, which he described in the press release as “life-changing.” The duo later wrote “Love Me and Leave Me” for Squire’s band the Seahorses, who toured with Oasis. In 2022, Squire joined Gallagher onstage at Knebworth Park for “Champagne Supernova” and they began discussing a collaboration.

Gallagher recently announced a 2024 run of shows, named the Definitely Maybe 30 Years Tour, in celebration of Oasis’ iconic debut LP’s anniversary. The tour will see Gallagher stop at arenas across the U.K., including three nights at the O2, two nights in Glasgow, and three nights in Manchester. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. BST.

