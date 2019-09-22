Here’s the LGBTQ Supreme Court Case Laverne Cox Brought Up on the Emmys Red Carpet

Laverne Cox used her time on the 2019 Emmys red carpet Sunday to inform viewers at home about an upcoming Supreme Court case that could make it legal to fire someone from their job for being LGBTQ.

The “Orange Is the New Black” alum brought ACLU staff attorney Chase Strangio as her date to TV’s biggest night and the two told Giuliana Rancic, who was hosting E!’s preshow coverage, about the SCOTUS case, which is being heard Oct. 8.

“Everyone should be aware that the administration is asking the Supreme Court to make it legal to fire workers just because they’re LGBTQ,” Strangio said. “And this is actually going to transform the lives of LGBTQ people, and people who are not LGBTQ. Anyone who departs from sex stereotypes, like all the fabulous people here, for example. So we really need to show up on October 8 and pay attention because our lives are on the line”

“So we want everyone to tell their friends and families about this case,” Cox said. “#RiseUpOctober8. Go to my instagram for more information.”

And, just as Cox said, she’s previously shared her thoughts on the case on Instagram, which you can see in the post below.

“Please swipe right to read about a set of important cases being heard by the Supreme Court of the United States October 8 which is arguably the most consequential SCOTUS case for #lgbtq+ civil rights in the United States in my lifetime,” the actress wrote. “It should not be legal to fire someone from their job for being LGBTQ+. The Trump administration is arguing that it should be. Click the link in my bio to read the entire story. Please like and share to get the word out about this pivotal case. …”

