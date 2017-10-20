LFO’s Devin Lima Recovering from Emergency Surgery to Remove ‘Football-Sized’ Abdominal Tumor

LFO‘s Devin Lima is in recovery after undergoing surgery to remove a “football-sized tumor” that had engulfed his kidney and adrenal gland.

The 40-year-old “Summer Girls” singer appeared in good spirits in the recovery room on Thursday, laughing and joking with bandmate Brad Fischetti in a video posted to their YouTube site.

“Surgery was great,” Fischetti, 42, said. “The tumor was the size of a football. But [surgery] was smooth, they didn’t have to take out some of the organs they thought they would.”

Lima, who lay shirtless with a bandage on his neck, couldn’t help but joke about his football-sized tumor. “Tom Brady called and said I’m going to pass it around,” Lima said.

“You’re minus one kidney but you’re still beautiful,” Fischetti added. “Thanks for all your thoughts and prayers and love. We feel it over here.”

“I love all my brothers and sisters,” Lima added. “Peace.”



The band first revealed Lima’s health battle on Wednesday in another YouTube video, explaining that they were hoping to announce the next leg of their Rich in Love tour but instead had to postpone that announcement due to Lima’s “serious” health problems.

“I don’t feel like it’s some kind of cancer, I don’t feel like that. [It’s] just got to come out,” Lima said. “The lesson is as well, it’s great to be holistic and have positive vibes. I’ve cured a lot with just my mind. But it’s good to have checkups. It’s good to also have a physician and get checkups throughout your life. I could have maybe spotted this earlier but the pain only kicked in three weeks ago. And I tried different things to let it go away. It’s time to go in.”

His surgery had a lot on the line, with doctors telling Lima that in addition to his kidney, they might have had to remove his spleen, as well as part of his colon and pancreas.

LFO's Devin Lima attends a Grammy afterparty in 2006. (Photo: Derek Bauer/FilmMagic)

The pop act’s publicist, Alaina Bendi, confirmed that Lima is recovering from a complicated but successful procedure to remove the growth from his abdomen Thursday.

Lima’s bandmate Brad Fischetti told the New York Post‘s Page Six, “Devin’s surgery went very well. The tumor was successfully removed. His left kidney and adrenal gland were also removed as they were engulfed by the football-size tumor in his abdomen. Thankfully, the surgeons were able to save all of his other internal organs. The pathology report on the tumor should be in next week.”

“We’re so thankful for your thoughts and prayers,” the band added on Instagram. “We’re awaiting the pathology report so please continue to pray that the tumor was NOT cancer. Thanks again for all your support. Much love.”

LFO members Rich Cronin, Devin Lima, and Brad Fischetti appear at a 2001 concert. (Photo: Gabe Palacio/Image Direct)

Known for their 1999 hit “Summer Girls,” LFO recently returned with a new single, “Perfect 10.” Fischetti told Entertainment Weekly in July that the song was inspired by and written for their fans, and that he and Lima were doing their best to carry on the legacy of their late bandmate Rich Cronin, who died from leukemia in 2010.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com