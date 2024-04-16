Lexington TV hosts Lee and Hayley leaving WTVQ for larger audience station

Some of Central Kentucky’s most popular TV personalities are moving again, a move that will likely result in reaching a larger audience.

“The Lee and Hayley Show,” featuring Lee Cruse and Hayley Harmon, is leaving WTVQ ABC36 for FOX 56, beginning April 29, according to a news release.

“The Lee and Hayley Show” also will move to a new time slot: It will air at noon in Lexington; scheduling will remain the same in other markets.

The show has been on WTVQ, the ABC affiliate, since February 2020 and is now syndicated and airs in Kentucky, Mississippi, Georgia and North Carolina.

The duo will continue their podcast series with Kentucky Sports Radio, “Lee and Hayley Overtime.”

“We are thrilled to bring The Lee and Hayley Show to FOX 56,” Cruse in the release. “This move represents an incredible opportunity to reach even more viewers and continue delivering the entertaining content our viewers love.”

The move to FOX 56, which is part of Nexstar Media Group Inc., the largest local broadcast television group in the U.S. with 200 broadcast stations, will give the show a large platform to spread out on.

“We have built a fantastic community of viewers in central Kentucky, and we’re excited to embark on this new journey with FOX 56,” Harmon said. “Our commitment to providing engaging discussions, laughter, and thought-provoking content remains unwavering.”

Cruse, in the release, thanked those who gave him and Harmon a platform to launch their show. “Hayley and I are eternally grateful to Morris Multimedia, especially chief operating officer Bobby Berry, who saw our potential to play on a national stage. Special thanks also goes out to our friend and colleague (ABC36 General Manager) Chris Mossman — he’s one of the best in the business and we appreciate all he’s done for us.”

The move to FOX 56 also will reunite Cruse and Harmon with their former colleague, Monte Costes, who is the FOX 56 general manager. “We’re delighted to welcome ‘The Lee and Hayley Show’ to the FOX 56 family,” Costes said in the release. “Lee and Hayley bring unparalleled creativity and a hilarious energy to their craft, and we are confident that their show will resonate with our audience. We look forward to a successful partnership.”

Lee Cruse, Hayley Harmon TV history

Before joining WTVQ, Cruse and Harmon were previously on WLEX 18, Lexington’s NBC affiliate. Cruse and the station parted ways in May 2019 after jokes about a tweet by a British broadcaster who used a photo of a chimpanzee to represent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newborn baby, which the station called “inappropriate.” Cruse later apologized.

Harmon left the station in support of Cruse and they relaunched their show across town before also taking over the weekday morning show in 2022.

