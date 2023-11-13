When Thomas Jefferson died in 1826, he left behind a mountain of personal debt, which forced his heirs to sell his beloved Monticello home and all of its possessions. THE LEVYS OF MONTICELLO reveals the little-known story of the Levy family, which owned and carefully preserved Monticello for nearly a century – even longer than Jefferson or his descendants. The remarkable story of the Levy family also intersects with the rise of antisemitism that runs throughout the course of American history.

