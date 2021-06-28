LeVar Burton says he feels like hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ is what he’s ‘supposed to do’
LeVar Burton has been outspoken about his desire to be the next permanent host of "Jeopardy!," even before the November 2020 death of Alex Trebek, the beloved man who stood at the podium for 36 years. And Burton's words are sincere. In a new interview with the New York Times Magazine, he was asked how tough it would be for him if he doesn't get the job.