The Daily Beast

Charly Triballeau/AFP via GettyThey pleaded with her. They cajoled her. They even gave her a history lesson. And when all that failed, they tried to force her home to face the wrath of a dictator.A reported recording has emerged on the news outlet Meduza of an angry meeting at the Tokyo Olympic Village on Monday in which Belarus team chiefs tried to persuade sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya to return home after she criticized her coaches on Instagram.Just a few hours afterward, the sprinter fled