Letitia Wright Says the Thought of Filming Black Panther Without Chadwick Boseman Is "Strange"

Letitia Wright is still grieving the loss of her "brother" Chadwick Boseman.

The 26-year-old actress revealed that she feels like it's too soon to talk about the future of the Blank Panther series, following co-star Boseman's heartbreaking death in August due to colon cancer.

"We're just still mourning Chad, so it's not something I even want to think about," she told Porter on Sunday, Oct. 18. "The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange. We're just grieving at the moment, so it's trying to find the light in the midst of it."

Wright didn't address any details of how Black Panther will adapt without its star T'Challa.

Her decision not to discuss the sequel isn't out of secrecy; it's more likely a reflection of where the film stands after Boseman's death.

Last month, Disney was still grappling with how to proceed with the hit Marvel franchise after losing its beloved superhero, the Black Panther actor himself. There are a few potential outcomes, with one being to somehow replace the irreplaceable Boseman, but it's feared that doing so would result in backlash from fans. A second way forward is for the films to have Shuri (Wright) become the next Black Panther.

Black Panther Stars Remember Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther 2 was expected to debut in 2022, before Boseman died at age 43.

After the tragedy, Wright shared a letter she wrote in honor of her on-screen brother, reading, "God told me that you were my brother and that I am to love you as such, and I always did, and I always will." Stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o and more co-stars attended a private memorial for their friend and penned tribute letters.

Letitia Wright, Chadwick Boseman More

While fans await updates on how Black Panther 2 will honor Boseman's legacy, they can watch Wright's upcoming shows. She has taken on impressive roles in projects like the Agatha Christie blockbuster Death on the Nile, Steve McQueen's Small Axe and the upcoming thriller Silent Twins. She said she's fueled by the "desire to show Black girls in a different light."

And although Wright has mastered the art of acting and has taken Hollywood by storm, she admitted she doesn't quite have the same handle on the dating scene.

She said that Star Wars actor John Boyega (who attended the heavenly 2018 Met Gala with Wright) asked why she's not dating anyone. She responded, "I was like, ‘John man, it's a waste of my time! Like date for what? Do you date?' He replied, ‘Tish, man, of course, I date! I need to scout my wife!'"

The Guyanese-British actress also had a little chat with British director Dominic Savage while working on his I Am romance series. "We had a conversation and I was like, ‘I don't get it! I'm successful, I've got all of these things going on for me, but finding the person that's for me is proving… difficult,'" Wright said.

Well, if she can't lock down a lover, who can?