'Black Panther' star Letitia Wright addresses whether she's in 'Ready Player One' or not (exclusive)

Letitia Wright is the name on everyone’s lips after her breakout performance in Black Panther, but it’s not the only blockbuster film she appears in this year.

The British actress also performed a small role in Ready Player One, the new movie from Steven Spielberg, which is based on Ernest Cline’s novel of the same name.

Her character’s name is listed as Reb and during a recent interview with Yahoo Movies, Letitia clarified what she gets up to in Ready Player One.

“I don’t have a big role,” Wright explained. “Reb is like rebel. I’m one of the rebels at the end.”





Yahoo Movies kept a look out for Letitia’s Reb during one of the preview screenings but couldn’t one hundred percent confirm that she actually appears.

There is a quick shot of a character that could be the actress, in the final act of the film, but as her face is obscured by VR goggles it’s unclear if it is exactly her.

“I might not even be in it,” Wright admitted. “You might not even see my face but I’ve got a credit! And Steven Spielberg; I saw him, I met him, I shook his hand so I’m taking it!”

Letitia can definitely be seen in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War as she reprises her role as Shuri.

The Disney princess is the genius younger sister of T’Challa and the brilliant mind behind all of the technological advancements of Wakanda, and Black Panther’s gadgets.

So…. maybe see Wright in Ready Player One when it hits cinemas on March 29 and definitely see her in Avengers: Infinity War from April 25.

