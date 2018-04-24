Lethal Weapon TV series future in doubt over star's 'hostile on-set behaviour'

The future of Fox’s Lethal Weapon TV series is said to be in jeopardy over the on-set antics of its star Clayne Crawford, according to reports.

The re-boot series first aired in 2016, with Crawford playing Martin Riggs, the Mel Gibson character in the Lethal Weapon movies, opposite Damon Wayans’ Roger Murtaugh, originally played by Danny Glover.

It’s been a ratings hit for Fox, and thus the ordering of a third series was said to be a ‘no-brainer’.

However, according to Deadline, show-runners have been forced to discipline Crawford ‘several times over complaints of emotional abuse and creating a hostile environment’.

The report goes on to claim that other cast-members and crew are no longer comfortable with him being on-set, and that the alleged behaviour now threatens the show’s future.

View photos (Credit: Fox/Warner Bros) More

Fox is also said to be mulling the possibility of recasting his role completely, though it has declined to officially comment on the allegations.

Crawford, however, has denied the claims, replying to a fan on his Instagram page: “This article comes as a shock. I love each and every cast and crew member – and this is a great job. I would never jeopardize that for anyone. Actively exploring it’s origin.”

And judging by posts on Twitter, co-stars Hilarie Burton, Keesha Sharp and Chandler Kinney certainly appear to be on pretty cordial terms with Crawford, recently wishing him a happy birthday.

Hey @ClayneCrawford ! Happy Birthday pal! You're hands down my favorite person to jump out of helicopters with. Hope you have a fantastic day celebrating with the family. Love you guys! Xo pic.twitter.com/rmxY7Cgihy — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) April 20, 2018





happy birthday @ClayneCrawford!!! Thank you so much for everything. So much respect for you ❤ #LethalWeapon pic.twitter.com/VHgBoEgkOP — Chandler Kinney (@ChandlerLKinney) April 20, 2018









Prior to Lethal Weapon, Crawford appeared in TV shows including 24, Justified and Sundance TV series Rectify.

He directed the latest episode of the show, called Jesse’s Girl, due to air in the US later this week.

Can’t wait to share tomorrow’s NEW episode! Such an awesome experience with my cast and crew. On FoxTV 8/7c #lethalfamily #lethalaf pic.twitter.com/oHJmugHwn0 — Clayne Crawford (@ClayneCrawford) April 24, 2018





Read more

Stan Lee denies he’s the victim of elder abuse

NASA scientists name ‘worst space movie’

The Russos talk Avengers 4



