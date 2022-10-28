Leslie Jordan Honored in Memorial Montage: ‘Forever Part of the Fox Family’ (Video)

Fox honored late actor Leslie Jordan with a memorial reel during Thursday night’s episode of “Call Me Kat,” remember his role as Phil on the sitcom.

The video also included clips of him on other Fox shows, including”Fantasy Island,” “The Cool Kids,” “Lego Masters,” and his appearance on Season 6 of the “The Masked Singer” as Soft Serve.

In the final clip, which is from “Call Me Kat,” he says, “I’m a big believer in celebrating every moment.” The video ends with the words, “Forever a part of the fox family.” Production on the Mayim Bialik sitcom has been put on hold following his sudden death.

Also Read:

‘Call Me Kat’ Pauses Production, Plans Tribute After Leslie Jordan’s Death

Jordan is believed to have suffered a medical emergency while on the way to the set of the Fox series. He died after crashing into car into a building at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood.

The diminutive actor was also known for his roles on “Will & Grace,” “American Horror Story,” and “Boston Legal,” and for his Instagram videos, which became popular during the pandemic.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” Jordan’s agent David Shaul told People after his death. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

Also Read:

In Final TV Interview, Leslie Jordan Reflects on a Career Being Typecast and His Surprise Resurgence as a Country Singer (Video)