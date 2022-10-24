Leslie Jordan remembered by 'Will & Grace' co-stars, Ellen DeGeneres and more: 'Everyone who ever met him, loved him'

Leslie Jordan promotes his show Call Me Kat. (Photo: FOX via Getty Images)

Despite all the divisiveness in the world right now, actor Leslie Jordan, who tragically died Monday morning in a car crash in Hollywood, seemed to be universally beloved.

Whether it was his funny appearances on shows such as Will & Grace — for which he won an Emmy — as well as American Horror Story and Call Me Kat, or the charming social media posts that he shared during the pandemic, which made him an unlikely internet star in his 60s, Jordan had a lot of fans. His friends in the entertainment were quick to share their love for him after the news broke.

The tributes came from former co-stars, such as Will & Grace star Eric McCormack, who said he was "crushed" to learn about the death of "the funniest and flirtiest southern gent I've ever known." And cast member Sean Hayes. "My heart is broken," Hayes wrote. "Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. Leslie, you will be missed, my dear friend."

Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest & flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man. 💔 — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) October 24, 2022

Singer and reality TV star Lance Bass also had a particular sweet message for the gay icon: "Legend is not a large enough word to describe Leslie Jordan. No one made me laugh harder. This one is heartbreaking. Rest well my friend."

Ellen DeGeneres called his death "unbelievably tragic." She added that Jordan was "such a light."

I just heard about Leslie Jordan. This is unbelievably tragic. He was such a light. Sending love to his family and friends. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 24, 2022

And George Takei cited his "mirth."

I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 24, 2022

Here are some of the other celebrity tributes:

Completely heartbroken. 💔



Leslie Jordan was a kind spirit and provided us with so many laughs. Rest peacefully, friend. pic.twitter.com/eULoI7C9fW — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) October 24, 2022

No,No,No.

This news is just horrendous. Leslie Jordan. You sunshine through our days. None more so than your selfless warmth and humour through world lockdown. So blessed I got to tell you in person what you’d meant to me. I’m so,so saddened by this news. 🖤 https://t.co/9nXnVRHWQR — Hannah Waddingham. (@hanwaddingham) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times... It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul. https://t.co/JKj2t8Km7A — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan. What an angel. Gone much too soon. RIP. ❤️🌈 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 24, 2022

You had no choice but to adore Leslie Jordan, he left you no other options.

He was magical.

I can’t believe he’s gone. https://t.co/VupZh02OnF — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) October 24, 2022

Such sad, sad news. 💔 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) October 24, 2022

No!!! Not Leslie Jordan. Oh God. Why does every day of the week have to suck? — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 24, 2022

From the first time I saw him on an episode of Murphy Brown in 1989, he was hysterically hilarious. So grateful for the 33+ years of laughter from this deeply gifted man. Thank you Leslie Jordan. 🙏#RIP 💔

https://t.co/RvpNJoz8Zt — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan touched so many hearts, including ours. He was not only a beloved comedian but our dear friend. Sending our love and condolences to his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/OSL5swfw6w — The Jennifer Hudson Show (@JHudShow) October 24, 2022

We are heartbroken over the loss of Leslie Jordan. He was a beacon of light and constant inspiration for us all. In a world where negativity can often take control, Leslie’s natural charisma and contagious joy made the world shine bright. RIP Leslie Jordan. pic.twitter.com/mZhUVVxCUY — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) October 24, 2022