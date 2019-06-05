Leslie Jones Slams Sephora for Bad Customer Service Hours Before Stores Host Inclusion Training

Comedy and clapback queen Leslie Jones just called out the beauty giant, Sephora.

The Saturday Night Live actress blasted the makeup retailer on Twitter on Tuesday, writing, “I sent my makeup artist @LolasBeautyMark and my best friends wife to @Sephora 2103 Broadway store. she needed makeup and to learn how to apply. my makeup artist just called in tears of how bad they treated her and my friends wife!! The salesperson and manager. SO NO MORE SEPHORA”

Jones’s followers chimed in, sharing their own negative Sephora experiences. One Twitter user wrote, “Don’t even get me started! I had the rudest ever encounter with the New York staff!”

Sephora responded to Jones’s allegations in a statement to PEOPLE.

“As a company, we hold ourselves to a high, and public, set of standards around creating a welcoming space for each and every client. The information shared by Leslie Jones regarding Lola Okanlawon’s experience at Sephora is concerning, and the situation she describes does not reflect our values. We have reached out to Lola to gather more information. It is our priority to build an inclusive community and a place where all clients feel respected. Our journey has not been perfect and is by no means complete. We will continue to learn and work toward this goal.”

Jones, 51, posted the Tweet just one day after Sephora announced in a Facebook post on Monday that company storefronts, including distribution centers and corporate offices, would close Wednesday morning for staffers to complete inclusion training.

“These values have always been at the heart of Sephora, and we’re excited to welcome everyone when we reopen,” the post read.

In April, SZA said she was racially profiled at a Sephora California location, prompting the temporary company-wide close. The “All the Stars” singer wrote on Twitter that a store employee, who she nicknamed “Sandy Sephora” suspected she was shoplifting and called security.

“Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn’t stealing,” she wrote on April 30. “We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy.”

SZA, who previously told Refinery29 she worked in the Sephora skincare department, added: “Can a bitch cop her fenty in peace er whut,” referring to Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty makeup line.

Sephora responded to SZA’s complaint in two separate tweets, “We want to let you know we take complaints like this very seriously and are actively working with our teams to address the situation immediately,” the tweet read. “You are part of the Sephora family, and we are committed to ensuring every member of our community feels welcome and included at our stores.”