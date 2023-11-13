Leslie Jones Did A Cartwheel During Intense 'SNL' Audition
"I am a doctor, and I'm prescribing you medicine!" Leslie Jones reflects on her intense "Saturday Night Live" audition when she did a cartwheel for Lorne Michaels, and shares how she's paving the way for the next generation of Black female comics. Leslie also dishes on her new memoir "LESLIE F***ING JONES," the importance of laughter in today's world, and how much fun she's having guest hosting "The Daily Show."