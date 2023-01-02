68

Leslie Grace reveals new Batgirl costume from canceled movie

Devan Coggan
Batgirl won't be taking flight in 2023 — but star Leslie Grace is sharing a behind-the-scenes peek at the canceled HBO Max movie.

The In the Heights actress was set to star as vigilante hero Barbara Gordon/Batgirl in a planned film for HBO Max. But in August 2022, Warner Bros. made the shocking decision to scrap the film entirely, despite the fact that production was nearly finished.

Grace posted a New Year's Instagram video looking back at 2022, featuring plenty of stunt training footage and behind-the-scenes shots from Batgirl. The video includes brief clips of Grace in her trailer, and she's wearing what appears to be her final costume — an armored purple and yellow look that differs from previously released promotional images.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cm264M7BwV3/ lesliegrace Verified thank u for teachin’ me, 2022. you were singular in many ways that will stay with me. my gratitude and love for life is much deeper thanks to the experiences you brought me. i take your lessons with me as we part.���� here’s to many more stories to tell, memories to make, and love to give in 2023 ������✨ Edited · 1d
Leslie Grace/Instagram Leslie Grace as Batgirl, via Instagram

Ms. Marvel's Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directed Batgirl, which was set to debut on HBO Max before Warner Bros. abruptly shelved it. (The directors said they were in the middle of editing when the decision came down, and they later tried to salvage footage, but Warner Bros. blocked access to their servers.) The film would have also marked the return of Michael Keaton as Batman, with J.K. Simmons and Brendan Fraser also starring.

In an interview with Variety last year, Fraser called the decision to cancel Batgirl "tragic." "It doesn't engender trust among filmmakers and the studio," Fraser said in October. "Leslie Grace was fantastic. She's a dynamo, just a spot-on performer. Everything that we shot was real and exciting and just the antithesis of doing a straightforward digital all-green screen thing."

