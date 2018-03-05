Lesley Manville ‘not sour-faced’ about ex-husband Gary Oldman at Oscars

The pair, who were briefly married and have a son, were both nominated.

Oscar nominee Lesley Manville has said she is not “sour-faced” following her ex-husband Gary Oldman’s best actor prize.

The pair, who were briefly married and have a son together, were nominated in the best supporting actress and best actor categories, with Oldman scooping the actor gong for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.

Manville, nominated for her role in Phantom Thread, said their night at the Oscars felt like a “family evening”, adding that “everyone gets on”.

View photos Gary Oldman with his Best Actor Oscar for Darkest Hour in the press room at the 90th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood (Ian West/PA) More

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Of course, everyone wants the story that I’m sour-faced about it. But I’m not remotely sour-faced.

“Listen, we have a child together, we’re a very successful family who have … he’s got a new wife, and we all get on. Everyone gets on.

“So it’s all fine. So we’ve had a delightful night. His sons from his other partner and my son are all very close, so it’s a family evening. And that’s what it’s felt like.

View photos Gary Oldman and wife Gisele Schmidt arrive at the Oscars (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) More

“It’s felt like a family evening. And Gary and I are friends, so it’s been very good and been very nice for our son, I think.

“Not that my son lives vicariously through his parents, I don’t want him to do that, but it has been nice for him that he’s had his father and his mother nominated.

“And he can see us all having a great evening together.

View photos Lesley Manville and son Alfie arrive at the Oscars (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) More

“It’s a strange evening, the Oscars are a strange evening, and I’ve never experienced them before, so tonight was my first time, but it’s an unusual evening.”

Oldman triumphed over Manville’s co-star Daniel Day-Lewis to win best actor, while Manville lost out on the supporting actress award to I, Tonya star Allison Janney.