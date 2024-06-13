The Les Paul used on Kate Bush’s Wuthering Heights smashes estimates at auction

The 1974 Gibson Les Paul Custom featured in Kate Bush's Wuthering Heights has just sold for £21,500 ($27,480) at auction. Pre-auction, the guitar was expected to fetch £10,000 ($12,781), before going under the hammer for £17,000 ($21,728).

As the story goes, Ian Bairnson used this guitar to play the solo at the end of Kate Bush's breakthrough single, while his arm was in a plaster cast.

According to auctioneer Luke Hobbs from Gardiner Houlgate, the final price “was quite deserved.”

“The guitar itself - in original condition - is worth probably £5,000. With the modifications that it had, probably more like £3,000-4,000. That guitar has done significant work over the years.”

Construction-wise, the Wuthering Heights Les Paul sports a cherry sunburst finished maple veneer upon a mahogany pancake body and an ebony fretboard. There's a buckle rash patch on the back and the expected “dings and marks” that come with a well-loved guitar.

Modifications include new Schaller tuners and Tom Holmes Vintage Style Humbucker pickups with aftermarket coil switches. Given its age and use, the auctioneer notes the condition is "generally good for a guitar of this vintage".

Bairnson was well-respected in the industry for his work with Pilot, The Alan Parsons Project, and Kate Bush, a fact represented by the overwhelming interest in this guitar and the rest of his collection.

“I have been quite blown away by the response to the sale of his collection,” added auctioneer Luke Hobbs when talking to Antiques Trade Gazette. “In this same auction, we are offering guitars owned by Eric Clapton, Gary Moore, Peter Green and many more.

“The reaction to Ian Bairnson’s collection has so far surpassed interest to some of these mammoth names in the guitar world. I think that says it all!”

This Gardiner Houlgate guitar auction also includes an epic collection of gear that belonged to the ex-Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden.