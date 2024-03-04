Leonine Launches Documentaries Label

German major Leonine Studios has launched a documentaries label.

Jochen Koestler, who joined from Constantin last year, will oversee Leonine Documentaries as the company pushes further into the space.

It said it would focus on enhancing Leonine’s current docs offering while pushing ahead “with commercial and popular topics, particularly in the biopic, portrait and docu-follow” genres.

Leonine already owns Beetz Brothers, which Deadline revealed had rebranded earlier this year from Gebrueder Beetz Filmproduktion, along with i&u TV. Beetz Brothers’ slate includes projects on Boney M and the Titan Disaster as part of an international push.

Alongside former Constantin entertainment boss Koestler, who has been Executive Vice President Non-Fiction at Leonine Studios since January 1, Executive Producer Janek Romero and Line Producer Andreas Tuerpe are responsible for the development and production. The trio’s past credits include Prime Video’s Jan Ullrich – Der Gejagte and Sky’s Anschlag.

The move comes a few weeks after the ever-evolving Leonine launched an animation division and upped stake in Mia and Me producer Toon2Tango.

“Leonine Documentaries stands for topics and people that shape the zeitgeist,” said Koestler. “Our goal is to produce premium commercial documentaries for a broad audience with a perfect blend of information, entertainment and great production value.”

