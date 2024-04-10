Lenny Kravitz's Unusual Workout Attire Is Actually Very On Brand For Him, And People Are Loving It

Lenny Kravitz has always moved to the beat of his own drum when it comes to his personal style, music, and as we most recently found out, his gym aesthetic.

On Tuesday, Lenny shared a video to his Instagram and Twitter accounts, showing him working out intensely with a trainer while doing barbell sit-ups.

The video was accompanied by this positive caption, "Thank God for today! Grateful. Never been better. There are no shortcuts so seize your day. It is all possible. Love!"

The post had a lot of people talking, both celebrities and fans alike. But it wasn't his form or the amount of weights he was lifting that had people intrigued — it was his choice of fashion.

The revered musician, who was recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, rocked a mesh top with leather pants, boots, and a pair of sunglasses to his workout session. And it didn't slow him down one bit.

Instead of shock, the majority of his comments were filled with sentiments of just how on-brand this was for the "Fly Away" singer:

I don't know about you but this put a smile on my face. You can check out Lenny's full workout below: