Lenny Kravitz And Ray-Ban Issue New Capsule Collection

Lenny Kravitz and Ray-Ban have teamed up for a new take on the classic aviator frame in a new capsule release.

As part of the eyewear brand’s reverse collection, which launched last year, the new group of shades features an inverted lens design shifting from a traditional convex lens to a concave lens.

With the music icon, Ray-Ban established new colorways, merging the essential frame with Kravitz’s persona. The collection introduces the Black Aviator Reverse, Chrome Aviator Reverse, and a limited-edition in Gold Plated Aviator.

“As a lifelong fan of Ray-Ban, their timeless style has always resonated with me,” expressed the “Fly Away” performer in a statement.

“The Ray-Ban Reverse collaboration is a dream come true, allowing me to merge my love for music and fashion with such an iconic brand. It’s about breaking boundaries, embracing individuality, and seeing the world from a new perspective through those innovative lenses.”

Kravitz is a longtime fan of the eyewear brand. He even sported Ray-Ban sunglasses at his recent Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony.

Lenny Kravitz at the star ceremony where Lenny Kravitz is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

“Our key values at Ray-Ban are authenticity, iconicity, being timeless and courageous. Tapping someone like Lenny Kravitz to be our first global ambassador felt like fate because he truly embodies these values. He’s award-winning, broken many boundaries, established himself outside of his music, and has a true creative heart with no limits. Together we knew this was the ultimate synergy,” added Dan Alder, Ray-Ban Global VP of Marketing.

Each item features a Lenny Kravitz signature etched on the left lens, with special packaging and a premium case signed by the New York native.

The Lenny Kravitz x Ray-Ban collection can be purchased on the official website. Take a look at the frames in the Black Aviator Reverse, Chrome Aviator Reverse, and the limited-edition gold plated below.

