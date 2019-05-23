Lena Waithe And Halle Berry Smooched On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Lena Waithe guest-hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday and was given more than just a pep talk by surprise guest, Halle Berry.

Kimmel was hosting an “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons” special so he asked Waithe to step in. At the beginning of the show, Waithe’s monologue began with the screenwriter and actress telling viewers she was living her “Arsenio Hall dream.”

She went on to ask security Guillermo Rodriguez for some advice who directed her to press the “Berry button.” They press the button and Halle Berry appears on stage, asking Waithe: “Now that I’m here, baby, what can I do for you?”

“I need some inspiration. Like that Oscars speech you gave, that got me hyped,” said Waithe in response, referencing Berry’s emotional acceptance speech at the 2002 Academy Awards ceremony. “I need you to give me some of that Halle Berry juice.”

Berry went on to deliver the pep talk to end all pep talks, telling the “Master of None” star: “Lena, you know I know you, right? We’ve worked together. So I know that you are a force of nature. You are a beautiful African American queen. Everything that is hers! Lena, tonight you are a writer, an actor, a producer and tonight you are a late-night comedian. And you about to slay this show and you are already winning, girl, because you are dressed way better than Jimmy ever was.”

She asked Waithe when she was done if she was “good or do you need something else?” before adding that, yes, she thought Waithe needed something else.

Then the duo smooched as the crowd cheered and Berry declared, “Now you’re good!”

God bless Halle and Lena.

