Lena Headey in talks for Banking on Mr Toad

It’s the story of ‘Wind in the Willows’…

‘Game of Thrones’ star Lena Headey may join ‘Banking on Mr. Toad’.

According to Variety, the 44-year-old actress is in talks for a leading role in ‘Banking on Mr. Toad’ – the upcoming biopic of ‘Wind in the Willows’ author Kenneth Grahame.

“Lena Headey is in talks over a starring role in ‘Banking on Mr. Toad’, a live-action and CGI movie about the life of ‘Wind in the Willows’ author Kenneth Grahame,” they revealed.

Lena Headey, if she signs up for the project, will play the author’s wife, Elsie.

But who will play the author himself?

“Toby Kebbell (‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’) is attached to the film, which has been years in the making and will finally enter into production next spring, shooting at Pinewood,” they revealed. “Kebbell will play Grahame.”

But it’s no ordinary biopic.

Following the likes of ‘Miss Potter’, it looks as though ‘Banking on Mr. Toad’ will take a more whimsical approach to its subject matter – blending CGI and live-action to add a touch of fantasy to the story.

And the CGI elements will obviously bring Grahame’s iconic characters to life.

“Banking on Mr. Toad follows Grahame, Elsie, and their young son Alastair, who struggled with health problems, many of which could not be properly treated at the time. The family’s troubles are eased by the ‘Wind in the Willows’ and its success. The ‘banking’ part of the titles alludes to the fact that Grahame was secretary of the Bank of England in 1908 when he penned his famous novel.”

Luis Mandoki is attached to direct, based on a screenplay by Timothy Haas.

Josephine Rose and Miles Ketley are executive producers.

