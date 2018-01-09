Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff Split After 5 Years of Dating

The 'Girls' star and 'Bleachers' artist become one of the first celeb breakups of 2018.

We've officially got one of our first celebrity uncouplings of 2018.

Bleachers singer-songwriter Jack Antonoff and Girls star Lena Dunham have called it quits, Dunham's rep, Cindi Berger, confirms to ET.

“The breakup is amicable,” Berger tells ET. The pair had dated for five years.

In November, things seemed good between the two, to the point where Dunham told followers on Twitter that she mistakenly thought her longtime significant other was about to propose.

I thought jack was furtively planning a proposal 💍 to me with his sister and he just admitted I actually caught him "talking shit" about me!

— 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) November 2, 2017

Now I literally can't sleep cuz I'm laughing too hard and I am also keeping him awake. 5.5 years, no rock and you know what? It's real nice. — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) November 2, 2017

“I heard him say ‘Lena’ and ‘finger’ so obviously it seemed like an engagement ring talk,” she shared. "Now I literally can't sleep cuz I'm laughing too hard and I am also keeping him awake. 5.5 years, no rock and you know what? It's real nice."

It seems all that's left to decide is who gets Taylor Swift in the split.

