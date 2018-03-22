Lemony Snicket season 3: everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

A Series Of Unfortunate Events (aka Lemony Snicket) follows the three Baudelaire children, genius orphans who will inherit a huge fortune when the eldest Violet (Malina Weissman) turns 18.

But in the four years before that they have to survive being "looked after" by their nearest relative, Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris), who attempts to imprison them, kill baby Sunny (Presley Smith), marry Violet and generally try to make their lives miserable in order to get his hands on their fortune.

With season one hitting Netflix to widespread acclaim from critics (including us) and fans alike, and with series two hitting the streaming service on March 30, we're getting ahead of ourselves to see if we can guess what will happen in season three.

We'll also be putting all the latest Lemony Snicket news into this feature, so bookmark it for any fresh updates.

A Series Of Unfortunate Events season 3 cast: Who's in it?

Ahead of season two, the official Unfortunate Events twitter account has confirmed that Alison Williams will be joining the cast (yes, her from Girls and Get Out and things that don't begin with 'G').

Three heads are better than one when facing the particularly perilous. Welcome #AllisonWilliams to S2! Or should we say good luck? pic.twitter.com/BQgNaE4dBi - A Series of Unfortunate Events (@Unfortunate) March 20, 2018

Her character hasn't been revealed, but we're predicting Kit Snicket (twin sister to Lemony). If so, it won't be a one-episode cameo – and there's a very good chance she'll still be around for season three. We won't say anymore than that (spoilers) but let's just say she has a major impact on the plot.

Obviously you can expect Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, Presley Smith and Neil Patrick Harris to show up in season three too – and there may be an appearance from Patrick Warburton's Lemony Snicket, you never know.

A Series Of Unfortunate Events season 3 airdate: When will it be on?

Speaking of Snicket, when the "author" announced season two way back in April 2017, season three was confirmed at the same time.

"It has come to my attention that, despite my repeated warnings, you have viewed the Netflix adaptation of my distressing work, known collectively as A Series of Unfortunate Events," wrote Lemony Snicket.

"Some of you have even binged, a word which here means, 'Watched several episodes right in a row, despite having much better things to do with your time.'

"To my horror, Netflix has been encouraged by this, and funnelled their ill-gotten gains towards a second season of this unhappy and unnerving series.

"I hope you're happy. Because you won't be, ever again," he added. "With all due respect, Lemony Snicket."

Season one landed in January 2017, season two will be with us this month, so going by that pattern, we'll predict season three will air in early 2019. Call it a hunch.

A Series Of Unfortunate Events season 3 episodes: How long will it be?