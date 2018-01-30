Lego sets offer a peek inside 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' (exclusive)

Jurassic World may have fallen in the 2015 franchise-rejuvenating blockbuster, but you can help rebuild the titular dinosaur-filled theme park brick by (Lego) brick. In anticipation of the sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, due in theaters in June, Universal is partnering with Lego to release a total of 13 new play sets for dino lovers of all ages. Yahoo Entertainment has an exclusive sneak peek at the first three of these brick-tastic collections, which are set to rampage through toy stores on April. 16.

Jurassic World Blue’s Helicopter Pursuit ($39.99)

To borrow a lyric from Paul Simon, the human and velociraptor reunion is only a brick away thanks to this ‘copter caper. Separated since the first movie, Chris Pratt’s raptor enthusiast, Owen Grady, meets up again with his reptile girl, Blue.

Hop aboard a tricked-out whirlybird and pursue the velociraptor over the hills and valleys of Isla Nublar as Owen tries to evacuate the dinosaurs before a volcano eruption creates a new extinction event. The set also conspicuously includes an egg, which suggests Blue might be a mama, and that baby blue-tinted raptor we glimpse in the trailer might not be from a flashback.

T. rex Breakout ($49.99)

It’s just not a Jurassic movie without some killer T. rex action. Build your own posable T. rex and then bust it loose from its confines to chase Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing (sans Lego-ized heels) and pals.

Just make sure to have your Quick Start truck ready to go, because this mother is fast.

T. rex Tower ($29.99)

This 22-piece Duplo set is a great way for toddlers to get some hands-on dinosaur experience. Keep your Owen figure safe from the chomping mandibles of a marauding T. rex by placing him atop a revolving lookout tower, reachable by ladder.