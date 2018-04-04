Legion season 2: If you thought season 1 was bonkers...

From Digital Spy

Warning: this review contains spoilers for Legion season 2, episode 1

Legion season two opens with a narrator (Armie Hammer, is that you?) delivering a monologue about a maze that exists only in the mind – a maze that is pointless to explore and which only leads to madness.

Legion's first season could very well have ended up being just like that maze. By design, the show's main character was an enigma and its many imaginative, inspired and downright batshit flights of fancy could have made it infuriating – a pointless maze. But the series played fair and answered all of its obtuse questions and weird mysteries by the end, and it wound up being both stylish and satisfying.

The sheer panache with which it was all presented meant that any other niggles or shortcomings could be easily forgiven. And if you thought Legion's debut was bonkers… Well, buckle up.

View photos

With the Shadow King having abandoned David (Dan Stevens) for Oliver (Jemaine Clement), you might expect that Legion would calm down a bit or become more conventional. After all, much of the madness we bore witness to last year took place in David's brain/the astral plane as he battled his demons. Will a healthier David mean a more grounded show? Not a bit of it.

David may have his marbles back this season, but Legion wouldn't be Legion without the gob-smacking presentation, and if anything, the production this year has doubled-down on the visual gymnastics. The execution is exceptional.

Plot-wise, it's been a year (well, 362 days) since David was whisked off in a mysterious orb, and it's been all change in his absence, although to David's mind, he's only been gone for a few hours. The rest of the team have since been absorbed into Division 3 and each plays an integral role in the organisation that once hunted them.

View photos Photo credit: Prashant Gupta/FX More

The Shadow King remains in Oliver's body, but has eluded capture as he scours the world for his original body, as reuniting with it will supposedly make him (it?) all-powerful. Complicating matters further is a terrible affliction that seems to be affecting anyone in the vicinity of the Shadow King – one that causes people to become stuck, frozen-like mannequins, with the notable exception of their constantly chattering teeth. (More than anything in season one, the look and sound of the chatterers is pure, undiluted nightmare fuel.)