Legendary Bad Boy artist surprisingly unmasked on 'Masked Singer'

On Wednesday's Masked Singer, Group A finals came down between the Skunk and the Bull, who have been this season's best singers. After the Skunk's amazing performance of Aretha Franklin's "I Never Loved a Man," judge Jenny McCarthy was all in on team Skunk, saying, "Well, Mrs. Skunk, that was absolutely stunning, gorgeous, and I really mean it, you could be our next winner."

Unfortunately for the Skunk, McCarthy wasn't the one making the decisions. And even though her performance definitely did not stink, the Skunk was sent home in one of the closest votes in the show's history. So who was under the mask? None other than legendary Grammy-winning artist, Faith Evans.

Being on the show was extra special for Evans because it was the first time she's performed onstage in a few years. Evans said, "My son Ryder, he's 14, he's on the autism spectrum. So we've been kind of home-schooling him for three years. So I really haven't done nothing except for be a mom to him"

After years away from the stage, Evans knew this was the right time to come back, saying, "I reminded myself that when it's time to do what I gotta do, I gotta make it do what it do."