Legendary Athens band Pylon's first albums reissued as color LPs — here's how to get them

Two albums by legendary Athens band Pylon have been reissued on vinyl as part of a limited run of color LPs.

"Gyrate", the band's first studio album originally released in 1980, and "Chomp", released in '83, are available via a Black Friday release by New West Records. Click here to buy. Gyrate is available in metallic gold; Chomp is described as an electric denim color.

"Beautifully remastered from the original audio sources and pressed on vinyl for the first time in over 30 years," said a press release by the label.

Pylon formed in 1979 as a new wave/post-punk band amid an Athens music scene that produced the likes of R.E.M. and B-52s.

Randall Bewley (guitarist), Michael Lachowski (bass), Vanessa Briscoe Hay (vocals) and Curtis Crowe (drums) were art students at the University of Georgia before forming the band. Their first run together ended in 1983, but the band reunited for another album, shows and projects through the years.

“We fully intended Pylon to be an almost seasonal thing that we were gonna do for a minute and then get on with our lives,” Crowe said via americansongwriter.com. “But it just never went away. It still doesn’t go away. There’s a new subterranean class of kids that are coming into this kind of music, and they’re just now discovering Pylon. That blows my mind. We didn’t see that coming.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Pylon's first two studio albums reissued as limited color LPs