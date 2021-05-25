Legally Blonde Sets All-LGBTQ+ Cast for 20th Anniversary Live Read

Araya Doheny/Getty; MGM/Everett Collection; Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Inclusivity and diversity — what, like it's hard?

A live read marking Legally Blonde's upcoming 20th anniversary is happening! The event will honor Pride Month by featuring an all-LGBTQ+ cast, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Leading the charge as bubbly-yet-brilliant law student Elle Woods (played by Reese Witherspoon in the films) is Alexandra Grey, known for her roles on Empire and MacGyver. Joining as Elle's love interest Emmett Richmond (Luke Wilson) is Signature Move star Fawzia Mirza.

Also on board are Razor Tongue's Rain Valdez as Vivian, Lingua Franca star Ivory Aquino as Paulette, former child actress Mara Wilson as both Enid and Professor Callahan, actor and podcaster Symphony Sanders as Brooke and Mrs. Fletcher star Jen Richards as Warner.

Rounding out the group are actor/comedian Jes Tom (Serena) and songwriter Mal Blum (Professor Stromwell and Margot), as well as Ava Capri (Love, Victor) and The Goldbergs' Alexis G. Zall, the latter two of whom will play the remaining parts. The film's co-writer Kiwi Smith is also set to take part, in the role of Chutney, EW reports.

News of the live read comes just over seven months after the original cast of the 2001 hit comedy reunited for the first time in two decades, in support of World Central Kitchen.

Witherspoon, 45, was joined for the virtual group chat by original castmates Wilson, 49, Holland Taylor, Jennifer Coolidge, Selma Blair, Ali Larter, Jessica Cauffiel and Alanna Ubach.

Reminiscing, Witherspoon admitted none of the cast expected the movie to become so iconic. "I don't think any of us knew what this film was going to turn out to be or how much it was going to inspire young women and young people across the world," the Oscar winner said. "I travel the entire world and always, the movie that people stop me about is Legally Blonde."

"And the thing that actually really touches my heart is more people stop me and say, 'I went to law school because of Elle Woods.' Which is really amazing," Witherspoon added.

A third film in the Legally Blonde franchise was confirmed to be in development back in 2018. With Witherspoon set to return as Elle, the movie is being co-written by Mindy Kaling.

Back in January, the actress and Never Have I Ever co-creator, 41, gave Access an update on the highly anticipated project, saying, "I don't know when we'll be able to shoot movies again but it would be great to, if Reese likes the script, shooting it this year would be awesome."

"I can't wait to see what people will think of the way we wrote Elle Woods," Kaling also shared. "We wrote Elle Woods at 40, so how Elle is at 40 versus how she was at 21 has been really fun to imagine."

The Legally Blonde live read will be available to watch for free in June as part of NewFest Pride, with all donations from the Legally Blonde event going to The NewFest Future Fund.