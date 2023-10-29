This Legal Expert Claims Eric Trump’s Courtroom Antics Will Have This Effect on the Ongoing Fraud Trial

If you’ve been watching former US President Donald Trump’s ongoing fraud trial, then chances are you’ve seen some of Eric Trump’s antics. While Donald Trump Jr , Eric, and Ivanka Trump won’t testify until next week, Eric has been by his father’s side throughout it all, and he hasn’t masked his true feelings at all throughout the case.

Many have photographed him making expressive faces of anger, judgment, and just plain annoyance, along with hearing his guffaws and other sounds of displeasure. And in case you’re wondering, experts say these facial signs of annoyance won’t do anything to affect the trial.

In an exclusive interview with The List via MSN, president and co-founder of West Coast Trial Lawyers Neama Rahmani claims that while it’s been a bit of a distraction, it won’t have any effect.

“Judge Engoron won’t be influenced by people in the gallery,” Rahmani said. “Judges have seen it all, and aren’t affected by outside factors the way jurors are.”

Former US President Donald Trump speaks to the media during the third day of his civil fraud trial in New York on October 4, 2023. The civil trial comes after New York Judge Arthur Engoron already ruled that Trump and his sons Eric and Don Jr committed fraud by inflating the value of the real estate and financial assets of the Trump Organization for years. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Engoron has been a justice of the New York County Supreme Court, Civil Term, since 2015, per Trellis. He has been presiding over Donald’s fraud trial, and is the same judge that ruled Donald’s eldest children need to testify.

We have no idea how next week will go with their testimonies, but we do know at least this much, thanks to Rahmani: Eric’s guffaws and faces won’t play any role in the ruling.

