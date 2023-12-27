Lee Sun-kyun: Parasite actor found dead, say reports

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, best known for his role in Oscar-winning film Parasite, has been found dead, say South Korean media quoting police.

The 48-year-old was found unconscious in a car at a park in central Seoul on Wednesday, according to reports.

It is unclear if he took his own life.

Lee had been under investigation for illegal drug use since October. He had claimed that he was tricked into taking drugs.

He starred as Park Dong-ik in Parasite, the father in the wealthy Park family which was later infiltrated by members of a poor family posing as unrelated individuals.

The film swept four awards at the Oscars in 2020, including best picture - becoming the first non-English language film to win the prize.

Help and support

If you're affected by any of the issues in this article you can find details of organisations who can help via the BBC Action Line.