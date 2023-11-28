Lee Pace Signs With Brian DePersia’s Cognition For Management

EXCLUSIVE: Lee Pace has signed with Brian DePersia’s Cognition for management.

Pace was recently seen in A24’s thriller Bodies Bodies Bodies that was directed by Halina Reijn and features Pete Davidson, Amandla Stenberg and Maria Bakalova.

He also stars in the Apple TV+ series Foundation as Brother Day, the current Emperor of the Galaxy. The second season of the series that is based on the Isaac Asimov novels of the same name was released this summer.

Pace’s other film credits include playing Thranduil the Elvenking in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy and appearing as the intergalactic villain Ronan the Accuser in Guardians of the Galaxy, a role he also reprised in Captain Marvel.

On the small screen, Pace is best known for his starring role in Bryan Fuller’s award-winning Pushing Daisies, which earned him Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor. He has also appeared as Joe MacMillan in four seasons of the AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire.

Longtime WME agent DePersia pivoted to management with the launch of Cognition early last year. Other notable clients of the management and production company include Jon Bernthal, Tobias Menzies, Caitríona Balfe, Mahershala Ali, Jimmi Simpson and Jodie Whittaker.

