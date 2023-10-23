LeBron and Savannah James Wish Daughter Zhuri a Happy 9th Birthday: 'My Princess'

The couple also share sons LeBron " Bronny " James Jr. and Bryce Maximus

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty; LeBron James/Instagram LeBron James and Savannah James wish their daughter Zhuri a Happy Birthday

LeBron James and Savannah James are celebrating the ninth birthday of their daughter, Zhuri Nova!

On Sunday, the James family marked her special day by posting sweet birthday tributes on Instagram.

“Happy Bday My Princess 👸🏾 Z,” LeBron, 38, wrote in the caption of his carousel of snaps. “Love you ♾️ and more!!! 🤎🤎🤎🤎✨✨✨✨✨✨✨🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾.” The father-of-three’s post contained an image of Zhuri smiling in front of a multi-colored balloon backdrop with a “Happy Birthday," light.

The second photo showed a smiling Zhuri in an amusement arcade while the third picture was a close-up of LeBron's daughter sticking her tongue out while making a peace sign to the camera.

“Happiest Birthday to my favorite girl!!💕🥰🫶🏾🎉🤎,” Zhuri's mom Savannah, 37, captioned a video of her daughter chatting in a pink chair. “I can’t believe the baby of my babies is 9🥲 #ZhuriNova," she sweetly added.

Bronny James/Instagram The family posted a series of snaps to mark Zhuri's birthday

“Happy Birthday Zhuri!!! Sooooo beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️🎂🎂🎂🎂🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉,” TV star LaLa Anthony commented under the video, while actress Holly Peete added, “Happy birthday Zhuri 🎁🎁💖💖💖.”

High school sweethearts LeBron and Savannah tied the knot at the Grand Del Mar resort in San Diego in 2013. As well as Zhuri, they’re also parents to sons LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., 19, and Bryce Maximus, 16.

Big brother Bronny also posted snaps of his sister on his Instagram story on Sunday, writing, “lil sis day happy birthday z love youuu,” as she sat in a cardboard box next to the family’s pet dog, Indigo. He then shared a selfie with his little sister alongside the caption, "libra sznnnnnn."

Back in July, Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California.

LeBron James/Instagram Sweet Zhuri was celebrating her 9th birthday

"Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest," the center said in a statement at the time. "He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting."

Bronny was then diagnosed with an “anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect" before undergoing a successful surgery.

The athlete has since been recovering and even danced at USC's annual HoopLA event on Thursday, marking the start of the new college basketball season. He is expected to return to playing basketball.



