LeBron James’ Son Bronny Anticipated To Make College Hoops Debut Today, Months After Cardiac Arrest

The eldest son of Lakers superstar LeBron James is expected to make his college basketball debut today for USC.

Freshman Bronny James will take the court against Long Beach State less than five months after he suffered cardiac arrest at a practice.

USC said James went through his first two full-contact practices Thursday and Friday before USC medical staff cleared him to play.

James was initially cleared by doctors to return to basketball on Nov. 30. The 19-year-old was hospitalized for three days in Los Angeles after suffering cardiac arrest during a USC practice on July 24. He then underwent a procedure to treat a congenital heart defect.

Trojans coach Andy Enfield said James will come off the bench and play under an unspecified minutes restriction.

“It’s just going to be a feel for how the game’s going, how he’s playing, how he feels physically,” Enfield said last week. “[Sunday will] be very emotional for him as well as his teammates. But as the game progresses, I think he’ll settle in, and we’ll just play it half by half and see where he is.”

