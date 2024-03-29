Leave the Past Behind! Learn Your Horoscope for the Week of March 31 Through April 6

Week of March 31 – April 6

Aries: March 21 – April 19

What you do now has the power to change your life. Leave the past behind to reinvent yourself. Exciting opportunities await!

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Don’t rush to make important decisions at work before you have time to think through the consequences. Stay focused, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

All relationships, including friendships, need a tune-up now and again. Eclipse Moon energy provides you with the power to take control.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Be careful not to overthink a problem at the oce. Let fate work its magic and trust things will work out exactly as they are meant to.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

When a decision involves money, act with the highest level of integrity so nobody can question your motives. Trust your instincts.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

With passion planet Mars in your life zone, relationships and love take on a higher priority. It also indicates a new beginning.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Think outside the box to get ahead at work. You can gain recognition from influential power players by presenting Innovative ideas.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your personal life is up for review, Scorp. You can form relationships now that will build longevity for the future. It’s a powerful time.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Be unconventional to show others you are serious about climbing the ladder, all the way to the top. Take notice of chance meetings.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your work connections can come through for you. Be patient, strategies are being put in place. You can move into a new phase in life.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Banish self-doubts and put aside time to spend on self development, Aqua.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Money matters can suddenly improve. Make a plan to manage your cash. Lighten up with love.