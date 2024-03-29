Leave the Past Behind! Learn Your Horoscope for the Week of March 31 Through April 6
Week of March 31 – April 6
Aries: March 21 – April 19
What you do now has the power to change your life. Leave the past behind to reinvent yourself. Exciting opportunities await!
Taurus: April 20 – May 20
Don’t rush to make important decisions at work before you have time to think through the consequences. Stay focused, Taurus.
Gemini: May 21 – June 21
All relationships, including friendships, need a tune-up now and again. Eclipse Moon energy provides you with the power to take control.
Cancer: June 22 – July 22
Be careful not to overthink a problem at the oce. Let fate work its magic and trust things will work out exactly as they are meant to.
Leo: July 23 – August 22
When a decision involves money, act with the highest level of integrity so nobody can question your motives. Trust your instincts.
Virgo: August 23 – September 22
With passion planet Mars in your life zone, relationships and love take on a higher priority. It also indicates a new beginning.
Libra: September 23 – October 22
Think outside the box to get ahead at work. You can gain recognition from influential power players by presenting Innovative ideas.
Scorpio: October 23 – November 21
Your personal life is up for review, Scorp. You can form relationships now that will build longevity for the future. It’s a powerful time.
Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21
Be unconventional to show others you are serious about climbing the ladder, all the way to the top. Take notice of chance meetings.
Capricorn: December 22 – January 19
Your work connections can come through for you. Be patient, strategies are being put in place. You can move into a new phase in life.
Aquarius: January 20 – February 18
Banish self-doubts and put aside time to spend on self development, Aqua.
Pisces: February 19 – March 20
Money matters can suddenly improve. Make a plan to manage your cash. Lighten up with love.