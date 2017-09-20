'Leatherface' exclusive clip: The chainsaw massacre begins... again

Tobe Hooper may be gone, but his contribution to horror cinema lives on. The new film Leatherface continues the franchise that Hooper somewhat accidentally began with his 1974 slasher classic, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. A direct prequel to that film, Leatherface rewinds the clock to the titular psycho’s youthful years before he picked up the chainsaw. Set for release on Oct. 20, the film stars Lili Taylor as Leatherface’s tough-as-nails mother and Stephen Dorff as the Texas Ranger nursing a serious grudge against her family. (Watch an exclusive scene featuring Dorff and Taylor going head-to-head above.)

It’s worth pointing out that Leatherface technically isn’t the first prequel in the franchise’s complicated chronology. 2006’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning took place before the successful 2003 reboot, produced by Michael Bay and starring Jessica Biel. But this new film is part of a rejiggered timeline that includes the ’74 Massacre as well as 2013’s Texas Chainsaw 3D, a latter day sequel that elided the events of Hooper’s divisive 1986 follow-up, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, as well as two additional installments. At least Leatherface appears to be going back to the basics by telling the heartwarming, blood-drenched story of a boy and his chainsaw.

Watch the trailer:



