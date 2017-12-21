LeAnn Rimes recreates iconic 'Coyote Ugly' singing scene

LeAnn Rimes just couldn’t fight the moonlight for a second time.

The singer shared a snapshot of herself giggling while climbing on top of a bar in Colorado, channeling an iconic scene in the film “Coyote Ugly” in which Rimes performs the song “Can’t Fight The Moonlight” on a bar alongside actress Piper Perabo and others.

“This is what happens when your friends at @kemosabe1990 in Aspen move locations and open up a bad ass private bar upstairs and then turn on Can’t Fight The Moonlight. No one could resist! Coyote Ugly 2.0!” Rimes wrote in the caption.

The end of the 2000 movie “Coyote Ugly” features Rimes cropping up to surprise Perabo’s Violet, who sings the song earlier in the film. You can spot snippets of that moment in Rimes’ video for the song “Can’t Fight The Moonlight”:

Now, if only she’d release the video from this revival in Aspen ...