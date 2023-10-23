Leaked Audio Recordings Show the Disturbing Way Donald Trump Wanted to Show Off Melania to His Friends

People were quite appalled when the allegations broke that Donald Trump sent his elder daughter Ivanka Trump , on business deals to weaponize her looks. In the book, Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump, it’s claimed: “That is why he would send her on certain deals because there would be a banker there, a guy, and so on.” However, it seems Ivanka wasn’t the only one Donald would use in this regard.

In recently leaked audio recordings from Australian billionaire donor Anthony Pratt, obtained by Australia’s 60 Minutes via Business Insider, he and Donald can be heard discussing numerous things, until Donald makes a boorish comment about his own wife Melania Trump.

According to Pratt, Trump said: “I asked Melania to walk around the pool in a bikini so all the other guys could get a look at what they were missing.'”

And apparently, Melania didn’t waste a second to clapback at him for this comment. Pratt claims that she said, in response: “I’ll do that when you walk around with me in your bikini.”

While it’s unclear when these recordings were taken, but we do know it was probably before Donald’s time at the White House, and it took place at their Mar-a-Lago mansion.

While Donald hasn’t directly spoken out about the bikini remark, he did take to his social platform Truth Social to call Pratt’s revelations “fake news.” He wrote, per Newsweek, “The Failing New York Times story, leaked by Deranged Jack Smith and the Biden ‘Political Opponent Abuser’ DOJ, about a red haired weirdo from Australia, named Anthony Pratt, is Fake News.”

