Leah Remini sues Church of Scientology, leader David Miscavige, alleging years of 'psychological torture'

Leah Remini, here in 2016, sues the Church of Scientology. (AP)

Leah Remini filed a bombshell lawsuit on Wednesday against the Scientology and leader David Miscavige that includes claims of harassment, defamation and surveillance. Remini broke from the church in 2013, and has been one of the organization's most outspoken critics. The 53-year-old actress says her career has suffered as a result of the church's mob-style operations against her, and she's seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

"For 17 years, Scientology and David Miscavige have subjected me to what I believe to be psychological torture, defamation, surveillance, harassment, and intimidation, significantly impacting my life and career. I believe I am not the first person targeted by Scientology and its operations, but I intend to be the last," the King of Queens star told Yahoo Entertainment in a statement.

Yahoo reached out to the Church of Scientology to comment, but did not immediately receive a response. Religious Technology Center, Inc., which the complaint alleges manages policing operations and principally enforces Scientology's punishment orders, is also named as a defendant.

In the wide-ranging, 60-page lawsuit, Remini claims the Church of Scientology and Miscavige "have undertaken a campaign to ruin and destroy" her "life and livelihood." The actress, who was a high-ranking member of the church for decades, believes she was targeted after attending Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes's 2006 wedding in Italy. Remini says she started asking questions about Miscavige's missing wife, Shelly, and "was immediately admonished by the group, despite the fact that she and Ms. Miscavige were good friends."

Remini claims Scientology also started to orchestrate and finance attacks on her family, friends, businesses partners, associates, advertisers, proposed future advertisers and potential employers.

"With this lawsuit, I hope to protect my rights as afforded by the Constitution of the United States to speak the truth and report the facts about Scientology. I feel strongly that the banner of religious freedom does not give anyone license to intimidate, harass, and abuse those who exercise their First Amendment rights," Remini adds.

