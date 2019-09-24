Leah Remini says she had no idea her estranged father died: 'Scientology took my dad'

Leah Remini is mourning her father's death.

The actress, 49, revealed in a heartbreaking Instagram post Sunday that she "had no idea" her estranged father, George Anthony Remini, died a month ago, and she blamed the Church of Scientology for not informing her.

"On Friday, I received a message from my sister Nicole, who had been contacted by a stranger passing on his condolences for the passing of our father," she captioned a series of family photos. "We weren’t aware that he had been sick leading up to his death. A funeral came and went and none of us knew anything about it. We were not able to say goodbye."

'Scientology' series finale: Leah Remini sits down with Danny Masterson's accusers

Remini, who left Scientology in 2013, said the organization "took my dad in as a pawn against me and likely robbed him of any last ounce of heart that might have been left in him."

"The little girls inside of my sisters and me will never forgive Scientology for taking away our last chance to have the one thing we always wanted from our father... And that was for him to say 'I’m sorry and I loved you,'" she wrote.

"The King of Queens" alum described her relationship with her estranged father as "difficult," adding that she wanted closure and a chance to forgive her dad for the past.

"He was not able to redeem himself, to ask for forgiveness for his failures and hurts, to become a better man to those of us who couldn’t help but love him," she continued. "Regardless of his neglect and abuse … I hoped for him to acknowledge who he had been and what he had done to us as his children. That alone would have been healing in its own way. We never got that, yet I can’t help but grieve."

'He's been part of it': Leah Remini claims Tom Cruise knows about Scientology abuse

Remini added that she's furious at Scientology for using her father against her and for dictating "the last chapter in our relationship."

"I’m angry that Scientology found his personal weak spots and got him on board not with their beliefs but with their smear campaign against me," she said. "That was his last presence in my life. Knowing my father, after taking the offer from Scientology to betray me, he wouldn’t have thought that he could ever come back from that in our relationship. If he thought that, though, he would have been wrong. I would have forgiven him as I always did."

View photos Leah Remini says she didn't know her estranged father had died. More

The Church of Scientology shot down Remini's accusations, claiming that George Anthony Remini "was never a member of the religion."

"Leah Remini blames everyone but herself for destroying her relationships. It's beyond hypocritical," spokesperson Karin Pouw said Monday in a statement to USA TODAY. "She was estranged from her father … for years and now even exploits his sad passing for tabloid attention. Hate consumes her."

Remini was a member of Scientology for over three decades before contentiously leaving. She has since been an outspoken critic of the church, creating the Emmy award-winning A&E documentary series "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" in 2016. The show concluded in August.

More: Jada Pinkett Smith, Leah Remini bury the Scientology hatchet and declare love

See our full coverage of entertainment news

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Leah Remini blames Scientology for using her late father as a pawn