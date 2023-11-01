Leah Remini lists mansion for the 3rd time this year: The $12.5M property by the numbers

Leah Remini is ready for an address change. The actress is selling the Los Angeles mansion she's called home for the last 20 years — and she's dropped the price in hopes of sealing a deal, which has been elusive so far. (Yahoo News; photos: Zillow, Getty Images)

Leah Remini is hoping the third time — listing her house for sale this year — will be the charm.

The King of Queens actress and Scientology critic, 53, has put her mansion in L.A.'s Studio City back up for sale amid a game of real estate ping-pong where it's been on and off the market several times over the last year-plus.

Remini bought the house, in the Fryman Canyon neighborhood, 20 years ago — during her King of Queens era, when big bucks were being thrown her way. It's the house she and Angelo Pagan brought their baby girl home to when she was born in 2004. Their only child together, Sofia, is now living in her own apartment while attending college, making a downsize of their large family home logical. Not to mention, Remini alleged in her harassment lawsuit against the Scientology organization the Church of Scientology that members of the org broke into her gated community, stole her personal mail, vandalized her mailbox and attempted to plant spyware near her home. So it sounds a clean start is needed.

But will they finally secure a buyer? Here's everything we know about the property...

List price: $12,499,000 (down from the original ask of $12,995,000)

Time on the market: 13 months.

Times listed: 4. It was in contract within the first week of it being listed in 2022, but the deal apparently fell apart. It was relisted in October 2022, taken off the market in December 2022, put back on in January 2023 and taken off in February 2023. It was listed for the fourth time on Oct. 30.

House size: 10,100-square-feet

Property size: 1.58 acres

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 9

Originally purchased for: $3,750,000 with that prime time, must-see TV money.

Neighbors: George and Amal Clooney, Bruno Mars

VIP features: The estate — featured in TLC's Leah Remini: It's All Relative series as well as MTV Cribs (see below) — is touted for being in the exclusive and private Lockridge Estates of Fryman Canyon, where blocks are lined with sycamore trees, nestled behind the security of double gates. The entry boasts 20-foot ceilings — the family dog is adorably pictured lounging in the listing photo — and a "stately staircase" up to the "exceptionally spacious" luxe primary suite, which has a sitting area, two bathrooms with their own closets and multiple terraces. There's also a makeup area for appropriate glamification. Downstairs is the light-filled formal living room with vaulted ceilings, a gourmet kitchen (redone in 2018, per interior designer Becki Owens), butler's pantry, formal dining room and office. There's also a screening room, pool room (also renovated in 2018), a bar, three different fireplaces and a four car garage. And we peep an Hermes blanket draped on the chair in the library — a signature gift given by Jennifer Lopez (who may still be Remini's BFF? It's unclear after Remini skipped Lopez's 2022 wedding). If we had millions, we'd take it just for the infinity pool on what they describe as meticulously manicured grounds. There's also a pool house, a guest house currently used as a fitness space and a putting green.

A glimpse inside the home through the years, courtesy of Remini:

Previous owners: We're pretty sure just the Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology author and her fam. The house was built in 2001 and the first documented purchase was 2003. They talked about moving in 2015 on their reality show, but just renovated it instead.

Where are they moving? It is unclear — and we assume they're fine with that after the alleged Scientology harassment. One thing we know: If they get close to asking, they'll have lots of options as they'll have made a bundle off the sale.