Leah McSweeney Slams Andy Cohen For ‘Being Cruel To Women’ Including Kate Middleton

Leah McSweeney's war against Andy Cohen does not seem to be stopping anytime soon.

In her latest tirade, the reality television star slammed the Bravo producer for his theories about Kate Middleton following the royal's shocking revelation of battling cancer.

The public call-out comes amid McSweeney's lawsuit against Cohen and Bravo.

Leah McSweeney Wants Andy Cohen To Own Up To His Kate Middleton Mess-Up

McSweeney re-emphasized her concerns about Cohen's behavior in a statement posted on social media on Friday. Opting for white text against a black backdrop, the "Real Housewives of New York City" alum wrote:

"Andy Cohen gets a kick out of being cruel to women, and Kate Middleton is no exception."

She then shared her hope Cohen would maintain the energy by apologizing to the Princess of Wales "after she was forced to publicly talk about her cancer diagnosis."

Wrapping up the pointed message shared via her Instagram Story, McSweeney declared, "People with power need to lead by example."

In case you missed it, Cohen posted an X, the platform formally known as Twitter, following US media released footage showing Kate and her husband, Prince William, walking at a farm stand in Windsor, commenting, "That ain't Kate..."

He also supposedly addressed rumors of infidelity between the Royal couple on his podcast earlier this week, and it came just before Kate announced she is dealing with cancer.

McSweeney Came To The Princess' Defense Amid The Controversy

McSweeney previously stood up for Princess Catherine when she uploaded a sweet picture of the latter smiling at the camera. Beneath the photo, the Married to the Mob founder earnestly penned:

"Please leave this woman alone everybody. Yes she is a princess but she's also a human being. Have we not learned anything by now? Has social media destroyed empathy?"

She added that she found the barrage "of jokes and gossip" targeted at somebody who wanted privacy while struggling with her health "disheartening." McSweeney concluded, "I hope she gets well soon too."

Alongside getting over 8k likes, the post also got her followers talking in the comments, with one person typing:

"Totally agree. I don't know why people are joking about someone being possibly hurt or missing. Every woman related to that family has had a mental breakdown. Very sad."

McSweeney Accused Cohen Of 'Using Cocaine' With Certain Housewives

Regarding McSweeney's suit against the father of two and Bravo, The Blast previously reported that she alleged that both parties fostered a toxic work environment where her mental health and alcohol use disorder were exploited.

She further asserted that Cohen partakes in cocaine use with Housewives under his employment and that his habit of "using cocaine with his employees is well-known throughout the Real Housewives franchise."

McSweeney emphasized that his drug use posed an issue as it resulted in certain Housewives receiving preferential treatment.

The legal documents claimed, "Cohen tends to provide the Housewives with whom he uses cocaine with more favorable treatment and [makes them appear more agreeably [in] edits [of their shows]." However, the documents did not specify the reality televison stars involved.

Cohen Slammed The Allegations & Asked For A Retraction

Cohen promptly refuted the allegations through his legal counsel and demanded that the one-time "The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip" star apologize to him. They stated in a letter:

"To be clear: these allegations are categorically false. Mr. Cohen never used cocaine with any cast member on any Real Housewives show or with any other Bravo employee. The absence of any reasonable basis to make such allegations is confirmed by your pleading itself."

They added that she "issue an immediate public retraction and apologize to Mr. Cohen," claiming that the longer she avoided doing such increased "the damages suffered by Mr. Cohen."

Leah McSweeney Has Nothing But 'Good Intentions' With Her Lawsuit

Meanwhile, McSweeney did not publicly address her suit against the television presenter until she appeared on Wednesday's episode of American Addiction Centers' "Addiction Talk."

After disclosing that she is "in a really good place right now," the 41-year-old expressed:

"As hard as it is to be going up against a very powerful entity, and for people to maybe also just not agree with me or, you know, come at me and get blowback and all the things, I don't care, because this is the truth. I have it on my side and my intentions are really good."

Despite her good mood, McSweeney acknowledged how hurtful it is for her to see mean reactions to her lawsuit against Cohen on social media. As she said, "It's still not an enjoyable experience to have people coming at you or be dealing with the situation that I'm in."