Leah McSweeney Lawsuit Accuses Andy Cohen of Doing Cocaine With Real Housewives

Whew boy, Leah McSweeney is trying to blow up the rest of Bravo while accusing Andy Cohen of … doing blow. A lot of what’s happening via Leah and Brandi Glanville is giving “consider the source,” but now Leah is upping the stakes with drug allegations.

She has a new lawsuit where she’s blaming both Andy and Bravo for her falling off the wagon. That said, it’s not Bravo’s job to police the health care of their employees. However, it is the job of Bravo employees to police themselves when it comes to recreational partying. Leah’s new lawsuit doesn’t just blame Bravo and Andy for allegedly pushing alcohol on recovering stars, she said Andy goes full Tony Montana at times. Page Six has the details.

This hasn’t been a good year for Bravo

Amid Caroline Manzo’s lawsuit, and Brandi’s cute little threatening letter, now Leah’s getting involved. According to the former Real Housewives of New York star, Bravo is basically Studio 54 without the fashion. She implied Bravo “thrives off” hard drugs along with pushing folks to drink alcohol.

Legal papers show Leah states it’s no big secret that Andy does cocaine in the bathroom and other rooms and even brings his fave Real Housewives in on it. ALLEGEDLY. Name ‘em, Leah.

The docs say, “In fact, Cohen tends to provide the Housewives with whom he uses cocaine with more favorable treatment and [makes them appear more agreeably in] edits [of their shows].” Further, “[Andy] engages in cocaine use with Housewives that he employs.” And “Cohen’s proclivity for cocaine usage with his employees is well-known throughout the Real Housewives franchise.”

Additionally, “Cohen intentionally uses cocaine with his employees to further promote a workplace culture that thrives off drug and alcohol use, which leads to a failure to accommodate employees who are disabled and trying to stay substance-free.”

After Leah appeared on two seasons of RHONY, she claims Bravo made her problems with alcohol worse. Then they allegedly obstructed her from getting professional help. That said, she still went ahead and signed on for a season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip despite evil Bravo ruining her life.

This case is in-progress. Bravo, Shed Media, and Warner Bros, are yet to respond. A rep from Camp Cohen dismissed the claims as “completely false.”

Al-Anon and Ala-teen hotline line: 800-356-9996. Counselors provide support to teens and adults who are negatively impacted by alcohol addiction and provide resources to group therapy nearby for ongoing support.

