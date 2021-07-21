Leader of NXVIM cult, Keith Raniere, ordered to pay millions to victims

NextShark

A ramen restaurant in Delray Beach, Fla., has been the recipient of anti-Asian vitriol from interlopers who refused to leave and take the pizza they bought elsewhere. How it started: Ramen Lab Eatery, which sits at 25 Northeast 2nd Ave., was trying to close at 11:45 p.m. on Thursday when three white men allegedly showed up and began unstacking chairs. Restaurant owner Louis Grayson said he stepped in and filmed the scene.