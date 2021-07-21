Leader of NXVIM cult, Keith Raniere, ordered to pay millions to victims
Keith Raneire, convicted sex-trafficker and leader of the NXIVM cult, has been ordered to pay $3.4 million to his victims.
Keith Raneire, convicted sex-trafficker and leader of the NXIVM cult, has been ordered to pay $3.4 million to his victims.
Satellite imagery recorded the movement of Kim Jong Un's 260-foot luxury yacht, which has two waterslides. Meanwhile, North Korea heads into famine.
A woman took to TikTok to describe how on a recent flight a man sitting next to her body-shamed her over text.
Willa and Charles Bruce were among the first Black landowners in Manhattan Beach, where they created a resort as a "sanctuary" for Black residents.
Keep your eyes peeled for this unique car…
Vaccinated Californians shouldn't have to suffer because of holdouts who are fueling the Delta variant surge.
A ramen restaurant in Delray Beach, Fla., has been the recipient of anti-Asian vitriol from interlopers who refused to leave and take the pizza they bought elsewhere. How it started: Ramen Lab Eatery, which sits at 25 Northeast 2nd Ave., was trying to close at 11:45 p.m. on Thursday when three white men allegedly showed up and began unstacking chairs. Restaurant owner Louis Grayson said he stepped in and filmed the scene.
Andy Kaufman and his son Beckett died after a barn roof collapsed on them
Los Angeles bomb technicians overloaded a containment chamber with homemade fireworks last month during a detonation, likely causing a catastrophic explosion that injured 17 people and rocked a neighborhood, the police chief said Monday. Chief Michel Moore said five members of the department’s bomb squad have been removed from field duties as the investigation continues. The bomb technicians overloaded it above the safety rating, however, even as authorities are investigating if the detonation device had a defect.
Four out of the six individuals in the car died in the crash
CLEARWATER — Gavin Johnston was at the wheel when a boat carrying seven teens from a Halloween party slammed into a channel marker on the Intracoastal Waterway. Everyone aboard the 24-foot boat was ejected. Rachel Herring, 16, died. Now, Johnston has been prohibited from driving a boat under terms of a sentence he received Monday for vessel homicide in the second degree. The crime carries a ...
Man caught on video attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old boy while he was walking with his mother and siblings in Queens in New York City.
White people prove time and time again they are far too fragile and wrapped up in privilege and denial to even consider the possibility that race played a part in the way a thing unfolded.
Armed robbers took an undisclosed amount of money.
The father and son were able to break free from their zip-ties and fight back against the intruders, leading to a shoot-out.
A man’s case started with sexual abuse and lewd conduct charges. He entered an Alford plea to a felony injury to child charge.
The 32-year-old woman has been missing since December 2020.
The 38-year-old pleaded guilty last month to one count of obstructing an official proceeding for breaching the Senate in January.
Avoiding catalytic converter theft can involve simple tips like not parking on the street if you can help it. Also, park in well-lit areas.
The man says he was washing his car when the armed men approached. They then put him, his wife and two daughters in the bathroom, where they held them at gunpoint while robbing the home.
A breakfast brand that “improves” congee for the Western palate has stirred controversy over the weekend after Twitter users accused it of cultural appropriation. Company background: Founded in 2017 in Eugene, Ore., Breakfast Cure sells packets of various “congee” flavors that emphasize “organic, gluten-free, whole grains and a wide variety of ingredients.” Breakfast Cure was founded by Karen Taylor, a licensed acupuncturist who started eating congee some 25 years ago and became interested in the process of slow cooking grains for better digestion.