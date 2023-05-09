Lea Michele Teases Next Broadway Show After ‘Funny Girl’ Closes: ‘It’s Very Different Musically’

Lea Michele’s run in “Funny Girl” doesn’t end until Sept. 3, but she’s already plotting her return to Broadway.

In fact, the actor-singer tells me she has her next gig lined up. “I already know what it is,” she teases.

But Michele is being tight-lipped on details. “You know it,” she says, hinting it could be a revival of some sort. “It’s very different musically,” she adds.

Michele made a triumphant return to the stage in September when she replaced Beanie Feldstein in the first revival of “Funny Girl” since Barbra Streisand originated the role of Fanny Brice in 1964.

“Funny Girl” follows Brice on her rise to fame and her stormy relationship with gambler Nicky Arnstein. The musical features classics like “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star” and “People.”

Lea Michele in “Funny Girl.”

Michele made her Broadway debut in 1995, at the age of 8, as young Cosette in Les Misérables. In 2006, she had a starring role in the Broadway production of “Spring Awakening.” Michele then became a household name for her work as Rachel Berry on Ryan Murphy’s “Glee.” Years later, she came under fire after “Glee” cast members accused her of bullying behavior. Michele issued an apology, acknowledging what she did was “insensitive and inappropriate” and a sign of “immaturity.” She said she would “keep working to better myself and take responsibility for my actions.”

Just last month, Michele was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world. She also announced this year’s Tony nominations on May 2, with along with “MJ” star Myles Frost.

