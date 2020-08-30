Lea Michele shares photo of newborn baby boy as she celebrates her 34th birthday

Lea Michele is marking her first birthday as a mom — just nine days after welcoming son Ever Leo.

On Aug. 29, the former Glee star turned 34, and gave fans a sneak peek into her celebrations with an intimate family photo. Michele’s latest Instagram shows her about to blow out the candles on her chocolate birthday cake as she cradles her newborn, who was born Aug. 20, in her arms.

Michele and husband Zandy Reich have previously only shared a photo of themselves holding their infant’s tiny foot. Though Ever’s face remains obscured in the more recent shot, it’s clear he inherited his mother’s dark hair.

It’s been a year of highs and lows for the star, who announced her pregnancy in May. In June, former Glee co-stars including Samantha Ware called her out for acting rudely on the Fox show’s set, prompting Michele to post a public apology.

“I am a couple of months from becoming a mother,” she wrote in the statement, “and I know I need to keep working to better myself and take responsibility for my actions, so that I can be a real role model for my child and so I can pass along my lessons and mistakes, so that they can learn from me. I listened to these criticisms and I am learning and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience."

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: